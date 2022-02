Here It Is... Your 2022 Official Skyworks Soundtrack

It was a blast and now we can share with you, the official 2022 Skyworks Soundtrack listing, as built by our very own Tim Lordan and Neil Pagett.

Here were the songs in order of appearance.

MIX94.5’S OFFICIAL CITY OF PERTH SKYWORKS SOUNDTRACK 2022

DRAGON – CELEBRATION (1:10)

JUSTICE CREW – EVERYBODY (0:30)

SIA – TOGETHER (F9 CLUB REMIX) (1:04)

RUFUS DU SOL – NO PLACE (1:27)

FISHER – LOSING IT (0:46)

THE JUNGLE GIANTS – FEEL THE WAY I DO (1:10)

POWDERFINGER – THESE DAYS (0:51)

POWDERFINGER – BLESS MY SOUL (1:07)

POWDERFINGER – ON MY MIND (0:56)

POWDERFINGER – THESE DAYS (1:00)

PAUL KELLY – DUMB THINGS (1:12)

TONES & I – NEVER SEEN THE RAIN (1:07)

RUSSELL MORRIS – THE REAL THING (1990 MIX) (1:40)

TICKI STAMASURI – THE MOST BEAUTIFUL DIDGERIDOO PLAYER IN THE WORLD (1:20)

BAKER BOY – MARRYUNA (1:19)

GOANNA – SOLID ROCK (1:22)

BALL PARK MUSIC – SPARK UP! (1:37)

REINHOLD HEIL & JOHNNY KLIMEK – WALTZING MATILDA (1:19)

NICK CAVE – RED RIGHT HAND (1:14)

THE CHURCH – UNDER THE MILKY WAY (PHONIC SCOUPE REMIX) (1:18)

DAVID GUETTA & SIA – TITANIUM (0:46)

DAVID GUETTA & SIA – TITANIUM (ARNO COST REMIX) (0:48)

INXS – DON’T CHANGE (FEATURING ANDREW FARRISS & KIRK PENGILLY) (ACOUSTIC) (1:05)

INXS – DON’T CHANGE (1:11)