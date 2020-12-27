Here Is Your Ultimate Guide To Who You Can Hear On Concert In The Clouds 2021
It's gonna be huge!
We're not here to muck around. 2021 deserves to be kicked off in style and what better way to do it than with some of the biggest acts in the world!
Concert In The Clouds will run over the first 3 Sundays in January 2021 from 12noon to 7pm and promises to be EPIC!
Check out this weekend's line up below PLUS all of the details on how you can listen:
Sunday 3rd January
12noon -
Taylor Swift
Coldplay
Tones and I
1pm -
Michael Jackson
Kelly Clarkson
Ed Sheeran
2pm -
Madonna
Shawn Mendes
Sheryl Crowe
Beyonce
3pm -
Bruno Mars
The Killers
Adele
4pm -
Maroon 5
Beyonce
5pm -
Jonas Brothers
Katy Perry
6pm -
Spice Girls
Justin Timberlake
Lizzo
How to listen:
Listen to your local station from 12noon OR download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play