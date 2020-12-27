Here Is Your Ultimate Guide To Who You Can Hear On Concert In The Clouds 2021

It's gonna be huge!

Article heading image for Here Is Your Ultimate Guide To Who You Can Hear On Concert In The Clouds 2021

We're not here to muck around. 2021 deserves to be kicked off in style and what better way to do it than with some of the biggest acts in the world!

Concert In The Clouds will run over the first 3 Sundays in January 2021 from 12noon to 7pm and promises to be EPIC!

Check out this weekend's line up below PLUS all of the details on how you can listen:

Sunday 3rd January

12noon - 

Taylor Swift 

Coldplay

Tones and I

1pm - 

Michael Jackson

Kelly Clarkson

Ed Sheeran

2pm - 

Madonna

Shawn Mendes

Sheryl Crowe

Beyonce

3pm - 

Bruno Mars

The Killers

Adele

4pm - 

Maroon 5

Beyonce

5pm - 

Jonas Brothers

Katy Perry

6pm - 

Spice Girls

Justin Timberlake

Lizzo

How to listen:

Listen to your local station from 12noon OR download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play 

27 December 2020

concert in the clouds
Listen Live!
concert in the clouds
concert in the clouds
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs