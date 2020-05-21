Here Is How You Get Your Dog To Pose For PERFECT Pics!

Ever look at other people's pics of their dogs on Instagram and think, how? HOW do they get their pet to look lovingly at the camera? How do they get them to pose so PERFECTLY?

Are they taking a million photos and just praying they'll get a good one?

Then you look at your dog and think.. NO. You are not going to be some circus animal who clings off every Instagram like and follow.

But it would be nice to have a good pic... right?

Well guess what? There is a miracle invention that can do JUST THAT!

Check out this little thingy (called a Flexy Paw) you pop on the top of your phone... and it holds a FREAKIN' treat!

So THAT's how they do it.

BRB, off to find Fido...

You can grab your own Flexy Paw right here.

