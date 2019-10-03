Here Is How To Access KFC's Secret Menu

You may have heard by now that KFC just dropped its latest creation on their Secret Menu.

Yes, they have a secret menu!

The newest addition is called the - Hot or Not.

Touted as the burger that’s the perfect middle-ground for fence-sitters who can’t handle the heat!

The Hot or Not includes a Zinger fillet and an Original Recipe fillet all mixed together in one tasty burger. Top that off with a winning combo of fiery supercharged sauce, mayo, cheese, bacon and lettuce!!

Yes, please!

If you aren’t too sure how to access the KFC Secret Menu, fear no more, because we have broken it down for you.

Take a listen below.

