Here Are The Two Locations You Can Get 99 Cent Fuel In Adelaide Right Now
Limited time only!
In partnership with On The Run (OTR), we're giving away fuel for just 99c a litre at TWO locations for a limited time today!
PLUS, they will have an extra “sweetener” on the day – show your OTR app and receive a 4 pack of original glazed Krispy Kremes limited to 50 customers at each location as well as your cheap petrol!
LISTEN HERE FOR THE LOCATION REVEAL:
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.