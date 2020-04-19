Here Are The Top 5 Moments From Lady Gaga's Together At Home Live Event

In an incredible feat, Lady Gaga managed to pull together some of the biggest names in music across the entire world to take part in her Global Citizen One World: Together At Home live event.

Streamed and broadcast around the world, the two-hour event was spectacular and we've plucked out some of the highlights for you to enjoy in under 2 minutes below!

Money raised in the lead up to the event will all be put towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon asking viewers to put their wallets away and simply enjoy the show.

Check out the full 2-hour event below.