Here Are The States Observing A Public Holiday For Anzac Day In 2020

As a nation we all look forward to Anzac Day as a time to remember all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars and conflicts, contributing to the peace we enjoy as a nation.

“Anzac Day is when Australia comes together to recognise all those who have served our nation, and pay tribute to the sacrifice of more than 102,000 Australians who have given their lives in the service of our country." - Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel, Darren Chester MP

The occasion is usually commemorated with a public holiday, and it's no secret that we Aussies love our public holidays, especially for those who have been working through the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year only two states will observe a public holiday as part of their Anzac celebrations.

Often when a holiday lands on a Saturday or Sunday, we get the following Monday off work as an 'observed holiday', but Anzac Day is unfortunately not listed as one of these such occasions.

This year, Anzac Day will fall on Saturday 25th April.

Western Australia and the ACT will both have Monday off as part of their Anzac long weekend.

WA's public holiday comes as a result of their Public And Bank Holidays Act 1972, which states, "When [Anzac Day] falls on a Saturday or Sunday the next following Monday is also a public holiday and bank holiday".

Canberra also announced this year that they would be granting a public holiday to allow residents "to reflect, while spending quality time with friends and family".

When Anzac Day falls on a Sunday, as it will next year, QLD, SA and NT will also receive a public holiday on the following Monday.

Whether or not you're getting a public holiday this year, remember to take a moment and reflect on the sacrifices made on behalf of our country.

If you'd like to find out more about donating to the Anzac Appeal, which supports Australian veterans and their families, click HERE.

