Here Are The Queens Competing On RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

Aussie streaming service Stan announced the queens set to take place in the first-ever season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras tonight and we are in for a treat!

The Stan Original series is coming later this year and will star the below queens!

The full list of Queens are -

Anita Wigl'it

Art Simone

Coco Jumbo

Elektra Shock

Etcetera Etcetera

Jojo Zaho

Karen From Finance

Kita Mean

Maxi Shield

Scarlet Adams

The RuPaul's Drag Race show format is wildly popular all over the world sparking series in the UK, Canada and more PLUS All-Stars and even a secret celebrity edition!

Check out our chat below with the freshly announced third judge on the Aussie panel, comedian Rhys Nicholson!