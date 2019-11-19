Here Are The Places You Can Take Your Pets To Get A Santa Photo This Year

You see it every year… families dressed up for their meet and greet with the big man himself, Santa Claus. The lines are long, the photos are being printed and wishes are coming true.

It’s sad to think that most of the time pets can’t participate. They have Christmas wishes too! Luckily enough, some places across town are opening the doors to all types of household pets. No one will miss out on meeting Santa this year!

Here are a few thought starters…

1. Westfield Shopping Centres

You’ll be able to relive your childhood memories with your own fur baby at your local mall. All Westfields will be participating with a bunch of different packages to suit all your needs. You can even get personalised Christmas cards!

Find a centre here.

2. Eastland Shopping Centre

Santa will be coming to Town Square to cuddle up with your dog, cat, rabbit and even guinea pigs. The sessions are every Wednesday and Sunday until December 11 and the packages include calendars!

For more, go here.

3. Best Friends

Best Friends stores across Victoria will be hosting the jolliest man in the world across the weekend. All pets are welcome, including your snake, lizard, birds and fish!

For more info, go here.

