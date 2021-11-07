Here Are The New Freedoms Unlocked In NSW

The State Government has unlocked even more freedoms for the fully vaccinated residents of NSW starting Monday 8 November and it’s all thanks to the community becoming 90% fully vaccinated.

Whilst face masks must continue to be worn in shops, on busses, trains and ferries, residents can now welcome an unlimited amount of guests into their homes, have larger outdoor gatherings and dance in nightclubs.

That's not all! School kids can go back to enjoying music classes, head out on excursions and even play sport.

For teachers, the vaccine mandate is now in full swing. Those who have not received both doses of the Covid vaccine cannot attend school and face being stood down. The Education Department is yet to give an update on how many teachers are unvaccinated but we know that at least 96% are fully jabbed.

The Pfizer jab may soon be approved for kids aged 5 to 11, but it all comes down to whether the TGA signs off on it or not.

Our Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt spoke to Channel 7, to say it's critical a full assessment be carried out before making the vaccine available to kids.

“Our kids are far less likely to either get or in particular to have serious complications but we want to make that vaccine available and we’ll be able to do that as soon as the medical regulators approve it if they approve it,” he said.

NSW recorded 244 daily Covid cases yesterday. An update on the latest figure will be provided very soon.

