Here Are The Most Instagrammable Vans We've Found That'll Make You Forget About Overseas Travel

We know vans aren't usually the go-to choice for the ultimate staycation, but honestly, after we found these, we don't think we'd ever go back!

Think about it, it's like one of those tiny houses but moveable!

And with COVID-19 restricting international travel, what better way to explore your own backyard than in one of these luxury vans?

We'll wait.

So we've found the perfect bucket list of vans you just have to hit once the borders open, perfect for all year-long vay-cays!

Dolce Sole Camper

Burleigh Heads, QLD.

A custom vintage interior design by digital creators Tegan & Ned, this yellow Fiat Ducato has a simple and sleek appearance on the outside and explodes with Italian charm and character on the inside. Heavily inspired by the colours and decor of the beautiful Amalfi Coast, this tall, spacious layout has a warm homely feel to it and height you can comfortably walk around in without having to crouch.

Aalto Van Co // Sandy

St. Kilda West, VIC.

The original creation is built by a small #Vanlife Design & Build studio from Melbourne. Sandy provides the possibility to live a minimalistic luxury existence in the natural world from the comfort of your rolling home. Through Nordic-inspired eco-design and simple functionality, Sandy will propel you to get off the grid and into nature with a home to retreat to after a long day's adventure.

Henry

Sydney, NSW.

Handsome Henry is an automatic-transmission camper that’s just had a full interior refurb. Henry scores high on the uniqueness scale, with a queen-size bed (kitted out with doona, pillows, and two sets of fresh linen), Bluetooth stereo system throughout, LED lighting and enough storage under the bed for your surfboard, bikes or winter snow equipment. The owners even throw in a tub of snorkels, swimming gear and other beach kits.

Omeo

Brisbane, QLD.

This 2007 Toyota Hiace is packed with unique features, from its gorgeous interior to its huge range of luxuries. Among many other amenities, Omeo has a Nutribullet and a French press, indoor and outdoor kitchens, a fridge and freezer, a premium, quality foam mattress and reading lights with USB. The owners are easygoing about distances and bookings too: Omeo offers one-way trips along the Eastern Coast from any major city between Melbourne and Cairns and has flexible pick-up and drop-off times. Better still, discounts apply for longer trips.

Yugen, Olivia

Miami, QLD.

A luxury room on wheels, with quite simply the best kitchen you will find in a Campervan. The double bed has a pocket sprung mattress and people of all heights will enjoy an excellent night's sleep under the cooling fans and vents. There is a hot water shower and plenty of water on board so you can take the van anywhere and stay clean, wash off after the surf or beach days, and genuinely feel like you are staying in a home away from home.

Everything in this van is top of the range and you will feel like you're glamping your way on your adventures. It also has the benefit of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to help you navigate your journey and stay connected.

‘Le Petit Chateau on Wheels

Perth, WA.

Le Petit Chateau, ‘A little castle on wheels’ is your luxury getaway! A comfy, coastal feel that sweeps you away on holidays as soon as you step inside. It's like you're transported to beach, sun, summer, sipping wine by sunset and sleeping in a luxurious camper listening to the sounds of the waves wherever you choose to park up and watch the sunset!

Cosy Campers

Yeronga, QLD.

The owners of this unique campervan reckon it’ll make you “the talk of the tents”. And they’re right, for this converted Mercedes Benz is a beauty, fitted inside is a handcrafted, reclaimed timber cabin with a queen-sized sleeping space. The van runs completely off-grid, powered by solar panels, and is comfy all year round as it comes with full insulation and a fan.

Mazzy The Van

Flinders, NSW.

This completely renovated 1979 Viscount Royal vintage caravan is perfect for glamping adventures. Fully set up in your choice of location from Austinmer to Jervis Bay. Simply book a campsite and the owner will take care of the rest. This means no towing or wrangling tent poles in the dark.

Start relaxing from the moment you arrive. From dawn to dusk, she has it all! Relax on the deck chairs with an espresso in the mornings and cosy up with a G&T as the sunsets.

Drifters (Hendrix)

Coolum Beach, QLD.

Part of the Drifters stable of custom-built campervans, Hendrix is an automatic 2015 Toyota Hiace for road trips and adventures. He comes with a host of features unusual or unique in any two-berth campervan, including hotel-quality bedding, a mini bookshelf, cards and games, Bluetooth speaker and an Aeropress coffee maker. Hendrix also has a lockable safe, outdoor furniture and a reversing camera

Miss Daisy

NSW, South Coast.

A 1964 Vintage Sunliner is the perfect place to switch off from from the hustle and bustle of the modern-day world and reconnect with nature and your loved one when glamping in Miss Daisy!

Bilbo

Brisbane, QLD.

Bilbo’s better than hobbit-sized – he’s a lovingly restored and complete self-sufficient vintage campervan ideal for free camping. That’s unique free camping in luxury style, as Bilbo’s features include a queen-size mattress, duck-down pillows and doona, 22-inch HDTV, Bluetooth speaker, games console, board games and a fully equipped kitchen. Best of all, the van also has an Outdoor Glind hot water shower with an ensuite tent: drive for ten minutes to have hot water for your shower.

Van Halen - The Campervan

West Beach, SA.

Travel in style and comfort in this recently built beach style Mercedes Sprinter Campervan. Suitable for up to three people, Van Halen offers the van life you've always dreamed of! Open the double back doors while sitting back and enjoying the scenery on the long bench seats that convert into a king-size bed at night. The Sprinter is completely insulated and has a two-way airflow system making the hot summer evenings pleasant, and keeping the cold out in winter. There is a considerable amount of storage in the Sprinter including kitchen cupboards, fridge, shelving and ample space under the bench seats.

The Salty Caravan

QLD.

Salty is a vintage viscount caravan that has been brought back to life. With a cosy coastal vibe, Salty is destined for beachside holidays. Spend time with your family and loved ones exploring what the coast has to offer.

Honestly, after looking at all these stunning campervans, we just want to buy one and make our own little home.

Let us know if you think we've missed a good one in your own hood, and we can add it to the list!

Happy travels, people, and stay safe!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our Hit Network App on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows!