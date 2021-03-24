Here Are The Live Stream Details For Music Legend Michael Gudinksi's Memorial

The music world was rocked with the death of music mogul Michael Gudinski at the beginning of the month. While his private funeral has been conducted, his public memorial details have been announced.

Michael will be celebrated by some of the incredible stars he helped throughout his career including Ed Sheeran who has flown specially to the country and has spent the last 14 days in quarantine.

If you'd like to join the live stream tomorrow, 24th March at 7pm (AEDT), details are below.

The event will be live-streamed on Youtube (but not repeated)

