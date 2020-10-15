Here Are The Hottest Looks From This Year's Billboard Music Awards

2020 has definitely thrown some major challenges at the entertainment industry, one of which was how the hell do we do award ceremonies?

Well, the folks over at Billboard had it down pat with a seamless (and drama-free) show that rolled out today.

Here are some of the spiciest looks from this year's awards.

Host Kelly Clarkson made multiple outfit changes but shone especially bright in this number.

Billie Eilish was decked out in her signature Gucci monochrome ensemble.

Doja Cat channeled some serious Britney vibes in this outfit.

Brandi looked absolutely stunning ahead of her performance on stage

Kween Lizzo made her message loud and clear

