Here Are The GC Restaurants Reopening And How You Can Book A Table

As life slowly returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time to finally satisfy those social cravings with a night out at one of our fav local restaurants!

Ahead are some of the places you can make bookings at now as they prepare to re-open this month...

Etsu Izakaya

Celebrate the return of social interaction with delicious Japanese at Etsu. It's open for business this Saturday night, with just 10 seats available at any one time.

Bookings are available by email at [email protected].

Blackboard Varsity

Blackboard will re-open on Saturday for 10 people per hour, with a 4 option classic menu for $30 pp. The menu includes Truffle Scrambled Eggs, Hash Eggs Bennie, Crusted Avocado and a Big Vego Bowl, as well as juice and coffee.

Book online on the Blackboard Varsity website.

The North Room Mermaid

TNR will re-open on May 28th with 2 sitting available just in time to celebrate their 3rd birthday!

Booking are available at The North Room's website.

The Milkman’s Daughter

Dine-in at The Milkman's Daughter is available from this Saturday, with a max of 10 patrons at one time. Bring back the good ol' brunching days!

Bookings are available at their website.

Oii Zakaya

From this Friday night, Oii Zakaya are offering 3 sittings for 10 people at a time within the following blocks:

5pm-6:30pm

6:30pm-8:00pm

8pm-close

Book now at the Oii Zakaya website.

Miss Moneypenny’s

We can't wait to try this delicious king salmon dish when Miss Moneypenny's reopens this Saturday night!

Bookings are available HERE.

Miami Marketta

And the iconic Miami Marketta will re-open this Saturday night for drive-thru street food from 5-8pm. Stay tuned to their Instagram for the full menu from vendors later this week.

