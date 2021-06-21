Here Are The 'Dry July' Approved Canned Cocktails You Need To Try!

If you've ever found it hard to stick to your 'Dry July' plan or just plain haven't even considered the thought of going dry at all, well do we have something for you!

Thanks to the following beverage legends we've discovered a range of delicious non-alcoholic canned cocktails which will keep you in the mood all year long!

They're perfect little packs to keep in the fridge or take on the go to your next BYO.

Check out the drool-worthy list below, we have something for everyone:

Amalfi Spritz

Lyre's have canned the ultimate Italian vacation if you just so happen to be missing the Amalfi Coast but not the booze! The classic Spritz evokes notes of bittersweet orange and Mediterranean refreshment. To take it the extra mile, you can pour into a chilled, ice-filled wine glass. Top with a slice of orange, or perhaps even an olive for a more savoury sip.

Classico

If you're looking to get a little more creative this classic canned cocktail is for you. It provides the perfect base to build up from with Italian-inspired sparkling with a crisp, dry finish. We suggest you pour into a chilled flute or coupette and for a sun-kissed Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, mix with Lyre’s Italian Spritz, soda and a slice of orange.

G&T

Seedlip comes in three unique and complex non-alcoholic gin blends which include Spice 94, Garden 108 and Grove 42. These come in both premixed cans or bottles and are simply served with tonic or mixed to create sophisticated non-alcoholic cocktails! If you feel like being fancy, pour into a glass and top with a slice of ruby grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary!

Dark ‘n Spicy

Now if none of the above tickled your fancy, we bet this little number might add a little spice! A classic mix of ginger, lime, toffee and spice, with hints of dark fruits, effortlessly complementing Lyre’s Dark Cane and Spiced Cane non-alcoholic spirits. To serve, we suggest you pour into a highball glass with lots of ice and a lime wheel, viola!

American Malt & Cola

If spice ain't quite your thing, we've also got this American style canned cocktail that will no doubt tap into those nostalgia feels. The can is a perfect blend of vanilla, rye and cola flavours. There’s also hints of caramel and toasted cedar, allowing for a delicious mellow finish! Actually drooling. To up its presentation appeal, you can serve in a rocks glass with a generous amount of ice or otherwise, just enjoyed cold straight from the can!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!