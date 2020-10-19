Here Are The Best Dressed WAGs From The Brownlow Medal Last Night

While the Brownlow Medal this year lacked the usual splendour of its live Melbourne red carpet due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event still drew the best out of our AFL stars and their dates.

The 2020 awards were held virtually last night, with players tuning in from various locations across Australia.

The purpose of the ceremony is to acknowledge the best & fairest player of the AFL season, as determined by votes cast by officiating field umpires after each game. The Charles Brownlow Trophy was ultimately awarded to Brisbane Lion's Lachie Neale.

But while the event is focused on our sporting stars, there's no denying the red carpet fashion is the hot topic surrounding each year's Brownlow Medal, and no pandemic is going to stop these WAGs from serving stunning looks!

Ahead are some of the best dressed WAGs from last night's Brownlow Medal...

Julie Neale

Wife of the 2020 Brownlow Award winner Lachie Neale, Julie looked gorgeous in this One Day Bridal gown.

Brit Selwood

Brit looked stunning as she supported Geelong Cats hubby Joel Selwood.

Claudia Piva & Lizzie Stock

Dressed by Sally Geach Bridal, Claudia and Lizzie accompanied their Fremantle beau's Adam Cerra and Andrew Brayshaw.

Jacqueline Felgate

News and Sport presenter Jacqueline Felgate turned heads in this silver and diamonds ensemble by Cappellazzo Couture.

Caitlin Seeto

Caitlin dressed to impress as she accompanied Brisbane Lions player Charlie Cameron.

Bella Beischer

Bella was styled by Suze Skander in a custom dress by Effie Kats as she supported her partner Christian Petracca.

Charlotte Viney

Charlotte, who attended the Brownlow Medal with husband Jack Viney, wore an Oglia-Loro Couture dress.

Kate Lawrence

Kate wore a stunning rust Aje gown next to Sydney Swans captain Luke Parker.

Kjiersten Straub

Gold Coast Suns player Hugh Greenwood's partner Kjiersten looked absolutely beautiful in a floral By Kinsman dress.

Georgia Stirton

Georgia wore a Bec and Bridge gown to celebrate the occasion with partner Toby Greene.

Talia De Marco

Wearing Oglia-Loro Couture, Talia looked gorgeous alongside Brisbane Lions player Dayne Zorko.

Ashlee Browning

Ashlee wore Con Ilio to attend the Brownlow with Brayden Maynard.

Sarah McCabe

Dan Butler's date Sarah McCabe looked stunning in this black Oglia-Loro Couture piece.

