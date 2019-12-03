Here Are The Best And Worst Christmas Songs For 2019
While we've enjoyed a Santa's sack full of incredible songs from our favourite performers in 2019, we'll be donning our judgy spectacles as we have a look at the best and worse of those who have chosen to release Christmas songs this holiday season.
Little Mix - One I've Been Missing
Jonas Brothers - Like It's Christmas
John Legend - Baby, It's Cold Outside ft. Kelly Clarkson
Alessia Cara - Make It To Christmas
Michael Bublé - White Christmas
Idina Menzel - A Hand For Mrs. Claus ft. Ariana Grande
Ne Yo - Just Ain't Christmas
Liam Payne - All I Want (For Christmas)
