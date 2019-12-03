Here Are The Best And Worst Christmas Songs For 2019

While we've enjoyed a Santa's sack full of incredible songs from our favourite performers in 2019, we'll be donning our judgy spectacles as we have a look at the best and worse of those who have chosen to release Christmas songs this holiday season.

Little Mix - One I've Been Missing

​Jonas Brothers - Like It's Christmas

John Legend - Baby, It's Cold Outside ft. Kelly Clarkson

Alessia Cara - Make It To Christmas

Michael Bublé - White Christmas

Idina Menzel - A Hand For Mrs. Claus ft. Ariana Grande

Ne Yo - Just Ain't Christmas

Liam Payne - All I Want (For Christmas)

