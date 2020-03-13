Here Are Some New Shows To Stream When You Can’t Leave The House

Ready for some binge-watching? Need a distraction from what’s happening in the world? We’re here to help.

Here are seven shows you can stream now that you might not have found the time to watch yet.

Love Is Blind

You’ve probably heard people discussing Love Is Blind, a dating show where people get engaged after talking to each other from different isolation boxes (a sign of the world to come?). The show has completely wrapped up, which means you can stream every episode now on Netflix.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

A young woman suddenly gains the ability to hear people’s thoughts in the form of popular songs. You can’t say that concept doesn’t intrigue you. Stream all the episodes so far on Stan.

Locke & Key

In the mood for something with a supernatural horror vibe? Based on the comic of the same name, Locke & Key follows three siblings who discover their ancestral home has magical keys that unlock some special powers and abilities. You can stream it now on Netflix.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Aussie comedian Josh Thomas plays a man who suddenly becomes responsible for his two American half-sisters. Hilarity ensues obviously! Check it out now on Stan.

The Witcher

If you’re a fan of Game Of Thrones and Lord Of The Rings and need another fantasy series to get involved with then The Witcher is for you. Check it out on Netflix.

Ragnarok

This Norwegian series is steeped in old Norse mythology. It sees a teenage boy fighting to save the planet. As you’d expect, it’s incredibly epic. You can watch it on Netflix.

The Outsider

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, a seemingly normal investigation into the murder of a young boy takes a supernatural turn. Stream it on Foxtel Now.

