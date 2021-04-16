Here Are Our Five Favourite Chick Flicks You Simply Have To Watch This Year

After long week at work, sometimes we simply need to snuggle up with a blanket, a wine and bowl of pop corn to shamelessly indulge in a good chick flick!

Thanks to our favourite streaming services - Disney+, Stan, Netflix, Binge and Amazon Prime video, we have full access to the worlds best chick flicks for very occasion.

Whether you're looking for a good cry, a laugh or some bestie love, we have you covered with this list our favourite chick flicks to check out in 2021.

1. Bridgerton - Netflix

If you haven't already, drop EVERYTHING and get ready to obsess over this sophisticated new series based on courting in the 1800's. The series follows Daphne Bridgerton, the fourth of eight children, as she navigates her way through the London courting season in search of a husband. She eventually stumbles across the dashing and somewhat mysterious Simon Basset, a.k.a the Duke of Hastings who helps her to conjour up an elaborate ruse to fool the people of the ton into thinking she's being courted by a Duke in order to attract more suitors. The series is based on the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, each book focusing on one of the eight Bridgerton children and their quest for love.

2. Made For Love - Stan

Hazel Green (Christin Milioti) is in her 30's and has found herself in a suffocating and essentially, dead end marriage. Hazel escapes the confines of her relationship and flees to her hometown, where she ends up hiding out with her Dad (Ray Romano). Just when she thinks she's safe, she finds out her billionaire husband has implanted a high tech tracking device in her brain and is watching her every move.

3. Promising Young Woman - Amazon Prime

Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault/Suicide

This movie is an absolute MUST watch. From the director of Killing Eve comes this comedic and daring new take on revenge. Former Medical Student Cassie sets out to avenge the death of her best friend, after she was sexually assaulted by her fellow classmates at a party during their time at school. One by one, Cassie prays on creepy dudes and eventually decides to directly target those involved in her best friend's death. The movie is dark, confronting but most of all, empowering!!

4. Hustlers - Amazon Prime

Destiny, an ametuer stripper from NYC meets Ramona (J-Lo), a veteran dancer who shows her how to get more money out of her rich clients. Eventually, the girls recruit a couple of friends and begin drugging and fleecing hundreds of thousands of dollars from their clients. The girls celebrate by rolling around in their piles of cash like Scrooge McDuck, draping themselves in expensive clothes and basically bathing in high-quality champagne, until their scheme takes a terrifying turn for the worst!

5. Snatched - Disney+

You're honestly going to need to diaper up for this one because it's bloody hilarious! After Emily (Amy Schumer) is brutally dumped by her boyfriend, she manages to convince her overly cautious Mum (Goldie Hawn) to join her on a vaccay to Ecuador. Everything goes horribly wrong when the duo are kidnapped by a bunch of masked men and wake up in a seriously grotty dungeon. The two manage to escape and end up in the middle of a hilariously gruesome game of cat mouse with a bunch of angry gangsters, as they make their way through the South American jungle.

These fantastic shows and movies are bound have you laughing, crying and feeling all sorts of ways as you chug on a big ol bottle of red after a painfully long week at the office. So, kick back, grab a cheese board or a big bowl of popcorn and indulge in these five fantastic chick flicks!