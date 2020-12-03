Here Are All The Best Aussie TikToks You Need To Watch Before 2020 Ends

From devastating bushfires to a global pandemic that introduced us to social distancing to major economic uncertainty all over the world, it's pretty safe to say there was one thing that has remained constant throughout 2020.

The TikTok.

And no we are not talking about Kesha's greatest 2000's hit song.

There's no doubt that 2020 has been the year of the TikTok.

We've literally seen everything from absurd challenges to dances to just straight up memes go viral, but the real question on everyone's minds is, what actually was the top TikTok's for 2020?

Well, look no further, we've gone and got them all for you right here.

Please enjoy the following (and no, they're not in any particular order!)

You're welcome.

Feel like we forgot a good one? Let us know in the comments!

Until then, we will just keep watching these...

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.