Here Are All The Details For The Trafalgar Twilight Market & Art Show
Friday night plans are sorted
Facebook: Trafalgar Twilight Market & Art Show
Trafalgar High School is hosting an Art Show and Community Market next Friday with fun for the whole family!
There's something for everyone, with rides, buskers, food stalls, and design and artisan makers at the twilight market and art show.
It's all happening Friday 15th November from 5 - 9pm at Trafalgar High School. Entry costs a gold coin donation.
Miss the show? Catch up below...