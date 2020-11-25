Here Are All The Big Winners From 2020 ARIA Awards

Album Of The Year

DMA’s – THE GLOW

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sampa The Great – The Return

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush - WINNER

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why - WINNER

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Ruel – Free Time

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Troye Sivan – In A Dream

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Sampa The Great – The Return - WINNER

Sia – Together

Tones And I – Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All the Time

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

Dom Dolla – San Frandisco - WINNER

Flume – Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue

Northeast Party House – Shelf Life

Stace Cadet & KLP – Energy

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer – CALM

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush - WINNER

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Breakthrough Artist presented By PPCA

Alex the Astronaut – The Theory of Absolutely Nothing

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You - WINNER

Mallrat – Driving Music

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise - WINNER

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sia – Together

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Troye Sivan – In A Dream

Best Hip Hop Release presented by Hennessy

Baker Boy – Meditjin feat. JessB

Briggs – Always Was EP

Illy – Last Laugh

Sampa The Great – The Return - WINNER

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You

KIAN – Every Hour

Miiesha – Nyaaringu - WINNER

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa The Great – The Return - WINNER

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush - WINNER

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why - WINNER

Donny Benét – Mr Experience

Gordi – Our Two Skins

Josh Pyke – Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes – Town of A Million Dreams

Fanny Lumsden – Fallow - WINNER

Jasmine Rae – Lion Side

The McClymonts – Mayhem To Madness

Travis Collins – Wreck Me

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Chunky Shrapnel - WINNER

Parkway Drive – Viva The Underdogs

Polaris – The Death Of Me

The Amity Affliction – Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them

The Chats – High Risk Behaviour

Best Blues & Roots Album

Busby Marou – The Great Divide

Frank Yamma – Tjukurpa: The Story

Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams)

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum - WINNER

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning

Best Children’s Album

Diver City – Welcome to Diver City

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Thoughtful Songs for Little People - WINNER

The Vegetable Plot – Season Two

The Wiggles – Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!

Tiptoe Giants – Colour the World

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds – What’s Wrong With You? - WINNER

Bev Killick – Crummy Mummy

Celia Pacquola – All Talk

Megan Washington – Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan)

Tom Gleeson – Joy