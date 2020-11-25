Here Are All The Big Winners From 2020 ARIA Awards

Congrats!

Article heading image for Here Are All The Big Winners From 2020 ARIA Awards

Australia celebrated it's biggest night in music tonight at the 2020 ARIA Awards hosted by Aussie songstress Delta Goodrem!

With performances from Sam Smith and Billie Eilish, the night was full of glitz and glamour with plenty of awards dished out.

Check out the full list below (updating)

Album Of The Year

DMA’s – THE GLOW 
Jessica Mauboy – Hilda 
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You 
Sampa The Great – The Return 
Tame Impala  – The Slow Rush - WINNER

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why - WINNER
Guy Sebastian – Standing With You 
Ruel – Free Time
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love 
Troye Sivan – In A Dream  

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise 
Miiesha – Nyaaringu 
Sampa The Great – The Return - WINNER
Sia – Together 
Tones And I – Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All the Time 

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep 
Dom Dolla – San Frandisco - WINNER
Flume – Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue 
Northeast Party House – Shelf Life 
Stace Cadet & KLP – Energy 

Best Group 

5 Seconds Of Summer – CALM 
DMA’S – THE GLOW 
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You 
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush - WINNER
The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Breakthrough Artist presented By PPCA

Alex the Astronaut – The Theory of Absolutely Nothing
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You - WINNER
Mallrat – Driving Music 
Miiesha – Nyaaringu 
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise - WINNER
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Sia – Together  
Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday 
Troye Sivan – In A Dream 

Best Hip Hop Release presented by Hennessy

Baker Boy – Meditjin feat. JessB 
Briggs – Always Was EP 
Illy – Last Laugh 
Sampa The Great – The Return - WINNER
The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You 
KIAN – Every Hour 
Miiesha – Nyaaringu - WINNER
Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady
Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2 

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why
DMA’S – THE GLOW 
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
Sampa The Great – The Return - WINNER

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon 
DMA’S – THE GLOW 
Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond 
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush - WINNER
Violent Soho –  Everything Is A-OK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach –  Tell Me Why - WINNER
Donny Benét – Mr Experience 
Gordi – Our Two Skins
Josh Pyke  – Rome
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen 

Best Country Album 

Casey Barnes – Town of A Million Dreams
Fanny Lumsden – Fallow - WINNER
Jasmine Rae –  Lion Side 
The McClymonts – Mayhem To Madness
Travis Collins – Wreck Me 

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album 

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Chunky Shrapnel - WINNER
Parkway Drive – Viva The Underdogs  
Polaris – The Death Of Me 
The Amity Affliction – Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them 
The Chats – High Risk Behaviour 

Best Blues & Roots Album

Busby Marou – The Great Divide 
Frank Yamma – Tjukurpa: The Story
Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams) 
The Teskey Brothers  –  Live At The Forum - WINNER
Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning 

Best Children’s Album 

Diver City – Welcome to Diver City
Teeny Tiny Stevies – Thoughtful Songs for Little People - WINNER
The Vegetable Plot – Season Two 
The Wiggles – Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car! 
Tiptoe Giants – Colour the World 

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds – What’s Wrong With You? - WINNER
Bev Killick – Crummy Mummy 
Celia Pacquola – All Talk 
Megan Washington – Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan) 
Tom Gleeson – Joy 

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video presented by YouTube Music

Baker Boy – Meditjin feat. JessB 
Guy Sebastian – Standing With You - WINNER
Lime Cordiale –  Robbery 
PNAU feat. Vlossom –  Lucky 
Sampa The Great  – Time’s Up (feat. Krown)
Tame Impala – Is It True
The Chats – The Clap
Tones And I – Ur So F**kInG cOoL
Troye Sivan – Easy 
Violent Soho – Pick It Up Again 

Best Australian Live Act 

Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour - WINNER
Baker Boy – Falls Festival 
Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour
DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate | Laneway Festival 
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St Jerome’s Laneway Festival 
Paul Kelly – Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019  
PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour 
RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour
Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019 
The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow 

Song of the Year presented by YouTube Music 

5 Seconds Of Summer  – Teeth - WINNER
Flume Feat. Vera Blue – Rushing Back  
Hilltop Hoods Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal – Exit Sign 
Lime Cordiale – Robbery
Mallrat – Charlie
Ruel – Painkiller 
Sam Fischer – This City 
The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted 
The Rubens – Live In Life 
Tones and I – Never Seen the Rain 

Best International Artist 

Dua Lipa  –  Future Nostalgia 
Eminem  –  Music To Be Murdered By
Halsey – Manic 
Harry Styles – Fine Line - WINNER
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die  
Justin Bieber – Changes 
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent 
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You 
Taylor Swift – Folklore 
The Weekend – After Hours 

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award 

CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT
Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD
Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW - WINNER
Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown, NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Donny Benét  – Mr Experience 
Jessica Mauboy – Hilda 
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Violent Soho –  Everything Is A-OK 
WASHINGTON – Batflowers - WINNER

Engineer Of The Year

Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep 
IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu 
Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – Free Time 
Kevin Parker for Tame Impala –  The Slow Rush - WINNER
Greg Wales for Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

Producer Of The Year

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – Blood Moon 
DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – Hilda 
IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu 
M-Phazes for Ruel – Free Time 
Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush - WINNER

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Alicia Crossley – Muse 
David Greco & Erin Helyard – Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin 
Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter – Beethoven Piano Concertos 
Richard Tognetti & Erin Helyard – Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas - WINNER
Slava & Sharon Grigoryan – Our Place: Duets For Cello And Guitar 

Best Jazz Album 

Katie Noonan – The Sweetest Taboo
Luke Howard – All That Is Not Solid 
Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz – This World 
Nat Bartsch – Forever More  
Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky – Please Leave Your Light On - WINNER

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album 

Chelsea Cullen – I Am Woman - WINNER
Dan Golding – Untitled Goose Game (Original Soundtrack) 
Grigoryan Brothers – A Boy Called Sailboat
Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos – Mystery Road (Original Score: Seasons 1-2) 
Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann – The Letdown (Music from Seasons 1+2) 

Best World Music Album 

Grace Barbe – FANM:WOMAN 
Joseph Tawadros – Live at the Sydney Opera House - WINNER
Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Live At The Triffid 
The Crooked Fiddle Band – Another Subtle Atom Bomb 
Xylouris White – The Sisypheans

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!

11 hours ago

ARIA Awards
Listen Live!
ARIA Awards
ARIA Awards
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs