Here Are 3 Concerts You Can Stream From Home This Weekend

Are you lusting after the days of looking forward to a concert on the weekend? Has Corona got you in a bit of a slump? Don't stress, there are stacks of concerts you can watch this weekend from the comfort of your own home!

Taylor Swift City Of Lover Concert Special

If you're a Disney+ subscriber, you can jump on the platform this weekend to see Swifty belt out some of her latest tunes and some of her classics from the city of LOVE, Paris!

State of Music

If you want to catch some awesome Aussie acts, have you and your Zoom call mates ready at 7:30pm tonight to see Ella Hooper, Andrew Stockdale (Wolfmother), Kate Ceberano and more on Episode 4 of The State of Music.

Tones And I

How about a little bit of Tones and I this weekend? Jump onto the singer's Youtube page and check out our Aussie girl performing 'Dance Monkey' and some of her newer tracks to get your ears around!

As a bonus, Lewis Capaldi streamed a special album celebration from his parent's house this week and you can rewatch it below. Check out his hilarious commentary, a bit of naughty language and more.

