Here Are 10 Of The Pettiest Revenge Stories We Could Find Online To Make You LOL

Look, I think we'd be lying if we said we'd never stooped down petty levels to exact some sweet sweet revenge, like driving a little under the speed limit just so the guy tail gating you knows exactly who he's messing with... and quite honestly, we are not alone.

After trolling through reddit, Twitter and Tumbler, we managed to find some of the most hilariously petty revenge stories out there and they are oh so satisfying to read.

Check out our favourite 10 below...

1. This girl's ex was a little salty about their break up.

2. Don't like your boss? Neither did this guy...

3. Everyone's experienced a bit of road rage, just like Tumblr user (/u/gutsdozer).

"Rest stop spite.

This happened a few years ago when I was driving down an interstate highway. I pulled into a rest stop for a bathroom break. I start pulling into the lane, when this other car suddenly pulls in from the wrong direction, cuts me off, and slips into the only open parking spot in the lane. I honk at him and drive to the next lane, where I fortunately find a spot. I see the guy get out of his car, and I make it a point to get into the building before he does, just to prove to myself that his move with his car didn’t delay me. He then ends up walking right behind me into the bathroom.

The way the bathroom was set up, there were six urinals wall-to-wall with no dividers. For those who don’t know, there’s an unspoken code among most men that you don’t go to a urinal right next to another guy if there’s one with space on both sides. It’s a personal space courtesy. But as I walk in ahead of him, I see a guy standing at urinal #2. Now, I easily could’ve gone to #4 or #6 and given all of us some space, so we’d be occupying #2, #4, and #6.

Instead, I went to #5. The guy behind me lets out an angry little grunt and goes to #3 next to the other guy. He knew exactly what I did and why I did it."

4. When someone asks you what you want for dinner... just tell them.

5. The sandwich thief by reddit user u/iwmcguy

"This happened a while back, study hall in 8th grade actually. I always brought two small sandwiches to school so I could have one at lunch and one in study hall since our teacher let us eat in that class. One day as I was about to eat my Sandwich, I get up to use the bathroom. As I walk back in the classroom, I see the kid in front of me eating my sandwich. I was pretty annoyed but nothing serious at this point, so I confront him politely and he denies it completely.

"I left my sandwich on my desk the next day just to make sure it was him, and what do you know, it is. So on the third day, I hatched a plan. I put habanero cheese on my sandwich, and then doused it all in ghost pepper sauce. That shit was everywhere, but it luckily didn't smell spicy. I get to study hall and my plan works flawlessly. I leave my trap sandwich on my desk and get up to use the restroom. This time I take as long as I can, and end up wandering the halls of the school. I did this because my study hall teacher was a**l about the hall pass, and only one guy was allowed to leave the class at a time, even for water. After about ten minutes I come back into the class to be greeted by the sandwich thief crying hysterically with a bright red face waiting for the hall pass. He was in the bathroom for the rest of the day."

6. This ones for the cheaters thanks to Tumblr user offworld-lamb

"Years ago in my high school AP economics class I was assigned to sit in the corner of the room where I was flanked by a handful of very popular, very lazy kids. After every exam the teacher would announce (much to my chagrin) my “high score” to the class.

After a particularly challenging exam where I only scored 93%, the teacher announced that the guy to my right (let’s call him Matt) had ALSO scored 93%, his friend behind him 90%, and the friend behind HIM 90%! Needless to say I vacillated between self-doubt and suspicion for a few days before I finally “congratulated” one of the 90%‘ers on his score. With an impish grin he admitted that his friend Matt had been cheating off me for months and “thanked” me for helping “so many people do so well” in the class. The petty revenge gears started turning in my head for what seemed like ages before I replied “no problem, I’m just glad to help!”

At the next exam I put my my paper in very clear view of Matt. He had been told that I was now willing to “help” him and his friends. I circled all wrong answers while making a special mark for the correct ones. Just before the time was up, I quickly changed my answers back when nobody was looking, turned in my exam, and smugly walked back to my seat.

What I didn’t know at the time was that the cheating conspiracy didn’t just involve the kids sitting next to me, but that my answers were written down and forwarded to the next 4 periods, all of which took an identical test.

One week later a record 22 people failed the exam. Matt empathetically remarked “Oh man, did you fail too!?” I flipped over my sheet: 100%.

Nobody ever cheated off me in that class again."

7. The best way to get back at a pesky colleague.

"I once had a colleague I hated (he was very condescending and really arrogant), so I put an extra Bluetooth receiver in his computer for a computer mouse and kept the mouse in my drawer. I would just open my drawer and it would mess his s**t right up. Kept it going for like 2 months. He was about to murder the world when I thought I better stop." Reddit

8. This guy who really hates sharing his treats.

9. Perfect... just perfect.

... She wasn't lying...

10. Screwing yourself over just to screw someone else... so dark, I love it.