hit92.9's Xavier, Juelz & Pete are aware of the uncertainty in the world right now and that a lot of us could be suffering from mental health issues.

They're working closely with the team from HelpingMinds to get the message out there that there's support for those suffering.

If you're supporting a loved one with anxiety, depression or a mental illness such as bipolar, schizophrenia or drug-induced psychosis, call HelpingMinds on 1800 811 747. It can be a confusing time when a family member is struggling with their mental health so speaking to someone who gets it is a great start.

Make sure you're listening to Xavier, Juelz & Pete this Monday 20th April to hear them surprise one of our listeners who needed a little support.

HelpingMinds offers free counselling sessions during the coronavirus pandemic to anyone who need a listening ear; and they are specialised in providing emotional support to family members who are caring for a loved one. Call 1800 811 747 and speak to someone who gets it.