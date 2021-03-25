Help those affected by the floods
There is a donation drive happening
On the 26th of March, Ned and Josh will be assisting The G-Spot with their donation drive for those affected by the floods on the east coast of Australia.
Ned and Josh will be live on air from 6am to 9am at Symonston Park, Narrabundah.
They will be accepting donations of:
- Canned food
- Sauces
- Soups and noodles
- Flour and cooking items
- Coffee
- Pasta, rice and other grains
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Floss
- Soap
- Nail clippers
- Tissues
- Razors
- Shaving cream
- Bodywash
- Lotion
- Baby wipes
- Baby formula
- Socks
- Bibs
- Sanitary items
- Hairbrush
- Deodorant
They will be taking donations until Midday. For more info click here.