Help those affected by the floods

On the 26th of March, Ned and Josh will be assisting The G-Spot with their donation drive for those affected by the floods on the east coast of Australia.

Ned and Josh will be live on air from 6am to 9am at Symonston Park, Narrabundah.

They will be accepting donations of:

Canned food

Sauces

Soups and noodles

Flour and cooking items

Coffee

Pasta, rice and other grains

Shampoo and conditioner

Floss

Soap

Nail clippers

Tissues

Razors

Shaving cream

Bodywash

Lotion

Baby wipes

Baby formula

Socks

Bibs

Sanitary items

Hairbrush

Deodorant

They will be taking donations until Midday. For more info click here.