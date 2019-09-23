Help Give The Spit A Spring Clean This Saturday!

It's time to gather together and help do our part for the Gold Coast by joining in on spring cleaning The Spit this Saturday, September 28.

Plus, every community volunteer will go in the draw to win some MAJOR prizes, as well as lucky spot prizes!

Here's when you can get involved:

8:30am onwards - Learning about projects and initiatives being delivered on The Spit at our event space.

- Learning about projects and initiatives being delivered on The Spit at our event space. 9am-10:30am - Helping to improve conservation and recreational values of Federation Walk Coastal Reserve by planting 2000 native trees.

- Helping to improve conservation and recreational values of Federation Walk Coastal Reserve by planting 2000 native trees. 9:30am-10.30am - Helping to keep our beaches clean and lend a hand for a beach clean up

- Helping to keep our beaches clean and lend a hand for a beach clean up 10:45am-11:30am - Celebrate with a BBQ breaky & prizes drawn

For more details and to register your attendance, click HERE!

