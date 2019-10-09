Helms Gardens Open Day Raises Thousands

For just a gold coin donation, over 300 visitors were treated to the sights and sounds of Helms Garden in Esperance on Friday. The garden opened it's doors to raise money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Garden owner and creator Lyn Ling thanked the community, and all of her hard working volunteers, for another successful year.



"We very much appreciate the tireless efforts of all the Royal he Royal Flying Doctor Service volunteers, it wouldn't happen without them." She also went on to thank her own volunteers and supporters.

"Of course it wouldn't happen without all the fantastic, very generous people who come along and support it every year"

The day included a Secret Wishes Fashion parade, a 'sharing garden' to trade tips, and a 'Garden of Knowledge' for visitors to ask questions about soils, indoor plants, composting and more.

The event raised more than $5,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and the community and organisors are hoping the event will continue next year!