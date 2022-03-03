Helensvale Woman In Hospital After Home Is Struck By Lightning

A woman has been transported to hospital after her Helensvale home was struck by lightning amid extreme weather across the Gold Coast.

A Helensvale woman has been hospitalised after her home was struck by lightning as severe thunderstorms passed over the city.

The woman was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital by paramedics and is believed to be in stable condition.

The lightning strike comes as the rain continues and a number of dangerous storms are forecast for the Gold Coasts over the coming week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for south east Queensland with swell expected to reach up to 2.7 metres in some areas.

According to BoM, major storms are expected to peak across the Gold Coast on Thursday and Friday.

The city is set to see between 30mm and 60mm of rainfall today and 15mm to 70mm on Friday.

As new storms roll into the Gold Coast, the city has already begun the clean-up with the operation costing the council approximately $10 million.

