Heartbreaking Aussie TV Moments We're STILL Not Over

Gather 'round children, we need to talk about a time that existed many years ago, a time that didn't involve swindling your ex-boyfriend's, best friend's, cat's, sister's Netflix password, just so you could watch something before you fell asleep, because once upon a time we watched shows for free, from a television.

There was a catch, you had to watch the show at the time it aired, unless you were tech savvy enough to tape the episode (wow, I'm old). This truly was the golden age of Australian television.

Although it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, these tv shows gave us some of the most intense heartbreak we had ever experienced. So go and grab the tissues, and strap in because we are opening the wounds of some of the most devastating times in Australian TV.

Here are the top 5 most heartbreaking Aussie TV Deaths:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts