Heartbreak Island Australia Is Going To Be Your New Guilty Pleasure TV Show!

Can't get enough of hot singles on your TV screen? Bc SAME! Strap yourselves in for a new series deemed too salacious for prime-time, Heartbreak Island Australia, landing exclusively on 7plus.

For the very first time, an all-new international cast will send temperatures off the charts as 16 singles from Australia, New Zealand, the UK and the US arrive on a tropical Fijian island and put it all on the line to find their ideal lover and compete for $100,000.

With love-bombing, benching, cushioning, situationships, betrayals and blindsides, a dating dictionary is advised as Heartbreak Island Australia takes the reality TV genre to juicy new heights.

Set against the stunning vistas of Fiji, contestants will pair up, face challenges, choose to stay or stray from their partner during the infamous "passion plays" and fight to avoid elimination. It can't all be bliss, with disruptors shaking up the game and putting the Heartbreakers at risk.

Who is looking for love, who wants to pocket the cash and who is out for revenge?

The Heartbreakers ready to risk it all for romance are:

Amber Yee , 25: Bar manager, Australia

Alexandra Carter , 21: Bar manager, Australia

Kacey Watson , 23: Social media manager and personal trainer, Australia

Tiarne Butler, 28: Hair salon coordinator, Australia

Jake Spinner, 26: Tradesman, Australia

Bailey Neate, 22: Plumbing apprentice, Australia

Maiata Boxer, 20 Professional dancer, New Zealand

Ashleigh Williams , 25: Model and actress, New Zealand

Milly Forbes , 24: Criminology student and preschool teacher, New Zealand

Manaaki Hoepo , 21: Sociology and performing arts student, New Zealand

Mez Tekeste , 29: Singer-songwriter, New Zealand

Kieran Hickey , 24: Postman, the UK

Max Batchelor , 21: Professional footballer, the UK

Holly Barnes , 20: Media manager and stylist, the US

Shamar Sinegal , 21: Chiropractic student and security guard, the US

Chris Burgoon , 25: Real estate agent, the US

Get ready! Heartbreak Island Australia will be coming soon to 7plus!

