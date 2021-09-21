Hear Us Out: Jack Vidgen Is 1000000% The Masked Singer's Kebab

Good luck convincing us otherwise

Article heading image for Hear Us Out: Jack Vidgen Is 1000000% The Masked Singer's Kebab

Pics: Network Ten/Yoyo Music

After winning the fifth season of Australia’s Got Talent and cracking the ARIA Top 10, could Jack Vidgen really be one of this year’s Masked Singers?

Joining the Hit Network, Jack came to chat about his newest single, ‘Goodbye’, and address our sneaking suspicion that he may spend his nights dressing up as a certain Middle Eastern cuisine.

Find out if he's our favourite late-night snack:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

21 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Hit
Entertainment
TV
The Masked Singer
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs