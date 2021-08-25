Health Sector Pleads For Help Ahead of the State Budget

Tasmania’s State Budget is set to be handed down on Thursday, with the Health sector pleading for a generous budget.

The Nurses Union has said that the Staff at the Royal Hobart Hospital are stretched thin are calling for better pay and conditions for nurses.

Emily Shepherd from the AMNF says presentations at Royal Hobart Hospital are the highest they've ever been.

“There are additional strains to health services as well as an additional layer of work in relation to Covid-19 preparedness and clearly that’s taking a toll on our members, and that’s why we need to see these additional resources in our workforce in the upcoming budget this week.”

This comes after a Coroner found the Hospital directly contributed to the death of a 40-year-old psychiatric patient who was admitted to the hospital in 2018.

The health sector isn’t the only Tasmanian industry needing a cash injection, almost $99 million will be spent on Tas Tafe over the next four years, and it’s believed the budget will unveil further investment into public transport.

