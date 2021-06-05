Health Officials Offering Covid Jabs To Over 40's Across QLD This Weekend

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath reinforces lockdown restrictions with Victoria still considered a hotspot as Queenslanders prepare for mass vaccinations over the weekend.

Health officials have announced that 18 vaccination hubs throughout QLD will open up over the weekend, with the goal of administering 15,000 vaccinations across two days.

The news comes as the age bracket for eligible vaxxers now includes adults between the ages of 40 and 49, as well as aged care and disability workers.

The sites are not open for walk-ins with eligible Australians required to register before approaching a vaccination hub.

Minister D’Ath says although the vaccine is now open to people between 40-49, disability and aged care workers will come first.

“…our residential aged care and disability workers who will get absolute priority over the weekend,” she said.

Health authorities hope to have a majority of aged care workers vaccinated within three weeks with the Government rallying make the jab compulsory.

Thus far, only 11 percent of nursing home workers across the country have been vaccinated with Minister D’Auth promising aged care and disability they will receive first priority.

The 18 sites will include the 15 pre-existing hubs with two additional sites including Springfield Tower and the Logan Entertainment Centre.

