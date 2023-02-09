Health Experts Encourage Covid Booster Uptake

Health experts are urging people who have not had a Covid-19 booster or have been affected in the past six months to receive their fifth vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) announced a fifth vaccine would be eligible for some Australians from February 20.

ATAGI said the fifth vaccine had already been opened to people over 65 and adults who were severely immunocompromised.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Epidemiologist Catherine Bennet expected more people to take the vaccine, especially people aged between 30 to 49 years old, as these age groups had the least number of fourth shots.

“These new boosters just might give them that bit of extra protection against symptomatic infection,” Ms Bennet said.

The data revealed that about 97.3 per cent of Australians over the age of 16 had received one Covid-19 vaccine, and about 95.9 per cent of people have taken two doses.

However, only 24.4 per cent have revived a fourth jab.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.