Health Department Announces Covid Vaccine Rollout For Gold Coasters

The AstraZeneca vaccine is scheduled to be rolled out at medical centres across the Gold Coast this week.

Medical on Miami has been authorised to begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to Gold Coasters today with sister practice Burleigh Cove Respiratory clinic expected to receive approval this week.

Director of both Miami Medical and Burleigh Cove Respiratory clinic Heather McLellan-Johnson said the clinics are expecting to administer close to 4000 vaccinations in a week.

“Physically we will be administering in groups of five as the vial needs to be separated into five doses," she said.

“After the vaccine there needs to be 10 to 15 minutes of patient monitoring, but essentially a group can be in and out in 15 minutes."

People eligible for the vaccine following phase 1B of the vaccine rollout will include high-risk defence force workers, elderly people over the age of 70, police and the disabled.

Ms McLellan-Johnson said she expects there to be an overwhelming number of people ready to receive the vaccination.

“If everything goes to plan, and there are no delays with manufacturing and getting the vaccine, we hope to expect to see everyone vaccinated on the Gold Coast by May next year," she said.

Ms McLellan-Johnson is advising people who are not yet eligible for the jab to wait until they are called upon before enquiring with the relevant clinics.

“There is no point calling earlier, and potentially clogging the phone lines. Just wait until it is publicised that your group is officially approved for the vaccine.”

The vaccine is comprised of two separate doses with the second vaccination scheduled to be administered 90 days after the initial dose.

Tune into the latest news update below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.