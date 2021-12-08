Health Care Workers Fear Hospitals Are Unprepared For Border Opening

Tasmanian health care workers are concerned the health care system is ill-prepared for an influx of cases as the official border opening approaches.

With the Tasmanian borders scheduled to open on December 15, hospital staff are concerned the healthcare system will not be able to cope.

The hospital system which has been under immense pressure for years, is expected to receive an influx of patients following the opening of the border.

The nursing and midwifery union have been vocal about fears that our hospitals will not have enough staff to manage the number of patients.

Despite the state government investing huge amounts of money in more beds, ventilators and PPE, there are concerns there will not be enough staff on hand to man them.

The state government funded another 152 beds and 840 full time health care workers to cope with the impending surge of cases, however, workers are still concerned this is not enough following the number of staff who have left or reduced hours over the past 12 months.

There are also fears as to how hospitals will deal with Covid on a day-to-day basis and how staff will be protected.

Tasmanian Secretary of health Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said necessary changes will be made to the overall operation of hospitals which will see all patients treated as potential Covid cases.

"You will see some changes in our hospital environment, which may include triage external to the emergency department in open conditions while we do a rapid antigen test, for example, if you are presenting with respiratory symptoms," she told the ABC.

