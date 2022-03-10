Health Authorities Warn Of A Highly Infectious New Covid Strain

Health authorities have issued a warning about a new strain of Covid that is expected to spread across Australia.

According to health experts, the sub-strain of the Omicron variant is believed to be more infectious than the original strain.

Health authorities have named the new strain the BA. 2 subvariant or the ‘stealth variant’.

The New South Wales Government believe case numbers will double within four to six weeks as the new strain takes over.

Australian Medical Association NSW President Danielle McMullen told Today that experts have not yet ascertained whether the new strain is more deadly.

“So far, we don’t have any data from the rest of the world that it is any more or less severe, which is reassuring,” she said.

“We know that Omicron has been a milder variant than previous ones before so we’re hopeful that continues. It’s just that we are expecting to see these higher case numbers again, which of course causes disruption to the community and even a milder variant doesn’t leave you feeling very well.”

While it is unclear whether the new variant is more severe, Dr McMullen said it is likely the B2. strain will spread across the nation quickly.

“Because it’s more infectious, it’s advantageous to the virus to spread this variant around, so we expect to see that across the country,” she said.

Dr McMullen said that the Government should prepare themselves for a rapid rise in cases and that people should be protecting themselves with booster shots.

Dr McMullen said the new strain is especially common in younger people which means school-aged children should be booking in to get their vaccinations.

“They can now be vaccinated and we’re hoping that will reduce it … but they are a group along with the 19 to 25-year-olds that mix quite a lot in social settings so it’s common that we see spread of viral illnesses in these groups,” she said.

