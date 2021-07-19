Health Authorities Scramble After Elderly Man Tests Positive In SA

Covid restrictions are set to be tightened in South Australia Monday afternoon following an elderly man testing positive for covid overnight.

The 81-year-old man returning from Argentina completed mandatory 14-day quarantine in NSW receiving the all-clear after testing negative for the virus.

However, following his arrival in South Australia on July 8th, the man has fallen ill overnight and is understood to have started presenting symptoms over the weekend.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall is now urging the public to go and get tested.

“We’re on high in South Australia at the moment, any symptoms whatsoever please go and get yourself tested, let’s not take any chances,” he said.

Contact tracing is underway with SA Health already identifying a number of exposure sites including the OPSM store in Golden Grove, Gaganis Bros at Hindmarsh, the Commonwealth Bank at Modbury and Wigley Reserve at Glenelg.

A full list of sites is available on the SA Health website.

