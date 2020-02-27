Heads Up, Adelaide's First Metro Suburb Is About To Get A Cat Curfew

A southern suburbs council is set to become the first in the Adelaide metro area to introduce a curfew on household cats.

The council made the decision during this week’s meeting and plan on introducing a by-law that will require residents of the Marion area to lock up their cats between 9pm and 7am.

Under the new initiative, cat owners could be fined $187.50 if their cat is found to “wandering at large”. However, if a cat is collected and can’t be identified, it would be given over to the RSPCA.

The idea for a curfew was introduced by the council to curb the “nuisance behaviour of cats” while protecting the area’s native wildlife.

If the plan goes ahead, Marion would join the Mount Barker Council who bans cats from wandering the streets from 8pm each night.

For more information, click here.



