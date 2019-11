Head along to the 2019 Drouin Rotary Swap Meet & Show 'n Shine at Lardner Park this Sunday, November 10 from 8am-1pm.

There will be market stalls, classic motorcycles and more! All proceeds go to Rotary and local projects.

Date: Sunday, November 10

Time: 8am-1pm

Location: Lardner Park: 155 Burnt Store Rd, Lardner

For more information, head to: https://auswapmeets.com/event/2019-rotary-club-drouin-swap-meet/