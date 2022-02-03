"He's Dodgy As" MAFS Holly Responds To Our Thoughts On Groom Andrew

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by MAFS bride, Holly, to chat about her groom, Andrew! And we have a feeling it didn't work out.

Holly is all about manifesting and the universe, so we wanted to know what it all means for her.

We think he's DODGY! So, what did Holly say to that?

Missed the chat? Here's what Holly had to say about us calling Andrew dodgy:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!