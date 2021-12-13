He's Alive! Chris Noth & Ryan Reynolds Just Did An Ad For Peloton After 'And Just Like That'

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Peloton have released a 10/10 response to Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, which saw one of our favourite characters killed off in the first episode.

Carrie's beloved Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack after completing his 1000th ride on a Peloton, which saw fans devastated and Peloton

Ryan Reynolds and Peloton worked together for the ad, produced by Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort.

He also did the voiceover for the ad, saying, "And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.”

Reynolds ends it with, “He’s alive.”

Check out the ad here:

Shares in Peloton plummeted after the premiere of And Just Like That, and said they weren't told about the top secret death.

The brand has reminded fans that cycling is healthy in their new ad, which is the perfect response to the show! *mic drop*

