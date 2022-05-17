"He Couldn't Keep It In His Pants" Big Brother's Tully On Past Relationship Breakdown With Drew!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Big Brother original Tully Smyth, who revealed why she broke up with Drew in the first place and what it was like having him on Big Brother AGAIN!

There's no doubt that Tully & Drew's Big Brother relationship was one of the most recognised stories to ever come out of reality TV.

But Tully had some interesting things to say about Drew this time around, and even gave some advice to his new love interest, Sam...and it was pretty brutal!

Missed the chat? Here's what Tully had to say about Drew and the brutal advice she gave to Sam:

