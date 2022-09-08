HBO Max Share An Update On The Future Of 'Pretty Little Liars'

If you’re fan of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and you’ve got a Binge account, we’ve got some great news for you!

After the reboot series kicked off with a bang earlier this year, HBO Max have put in an order for another season of our favourite teen slasher.

For those who didn’t tune in, you don’t want to miss it: Original Sin faithfully kept the Pretty Little Liars series alive with a new killer (again known as ‘A’) and a new cast of future victims potential suspects.

The ten episodes of the first season were released on a weekly basis and we’re just relieved we weren’t alone in loving it, with fans and critics alike giving it substantial praise.

Talking about the reaction to the reboot, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey, said the streamer’s “so proud of the incredible response (both critically and from fans) that ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ has received.”

“Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and [co-creators] Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fuelled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ legacy,” Aubrey said in a statement.

While a launch date for Season 2 is TBC, we can’t wait to see what’s in store!

