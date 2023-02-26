Monday Motivation with Pete, Matt & Kymba

HBF Run for a Reason - Sunday May 21!

Article heading image for Monday Motivation with Pete, Matt & Kymba

Mix94.5 is absolutely pumped that the HBF Run for a Reason is back on Sunday 21 May - Registrations are open!

But do you need some extra motivation for your training regime or just some great advice on fitness and wellness in general?

Well Pete, Matt & Kymba are here for you!

Each Monday they will be chatting with a variety of experts, talking about getting in shape, staying healthy and looking after yourself!!

So, make sure you join them for a bit of Monday Motivation each Monday from 6am.

HBF Run for a Reason is proudly supported by Perth's Mix94.5.

HBF Run for a Reason is back, Sunday 21 May. Enter now. But hurry, early bird pricing ends March 5.

 

26 February 2023

