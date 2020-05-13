Hayley Vernon From MAFS Reveals Why Her Construction Career On The Block Has Been Cut Short!

SHE'S BEEN WORKING ON SITE!

Article heading image for Hayley Vernon From MAFS Reveals Why Her Construction Career On The Block Has Been Cut Short!

Married At First Sight's Hayley Vernon was COLD CALLED by radio hosts of The Hit Network this morning and was asked about her NEW JOB, working on the construction site of The Block AU!!

Hayley said she WAS working on the job site, before she had to "jump the back fence".

LISTEN TO WHAT SHE HAD TO SAY ABOUT IT HERE:

9 hours ago

Fifi Fev and Byron
Fox FM
