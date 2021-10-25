Hayden Christensen To Return As Darth Vader For Mandalorian Spin-Off Series

A shot at redemption

Article heading image for Hayden Christensen To Return As Darth Vader For Mandalorian Spin-Off Series

Pic: Lucasfilm

Saying Hayden Christensen’s stint as Anakin Skywalker was met with a ‘mixed’ response would be an understatement.

The actor, who first appeared as the star-crossed Star Wars character in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, is set to reprise his role for two Disney+ series.

Find out everything we know about Hayden's return:

Nick Barrett

a day ago

