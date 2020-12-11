Hayden Christensen Returns As Darth Vader In A New 'Obi-Wan' Spinoff Series!

In a galaxy not so far, far away, Darth Vader is officially back and we can not wait!

It has been announced at the Disney Investors Day that the Star Wars prequel legend, Hayden Christensen, will step back into his role as Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker for the Obi-Wan spinoff series!

The new series stars Ewan McGregor (who played the beloved Jedi in prequel films), Genevieve O’Reilly (who will appear as Star Wars legacy character Mon Mothma), Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and Adria Arjona and it will air on Disney Plus.

The new series is set to begin 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith and of course, Star Wars fans will recall that's when we saw Anakin Skywalker transform from padawan to sith lord Darth Vader.

Whether we’ll get to see Christensen with or without the iconic Vader mask remains to be confirmed but, it is being labelled as the rematch of the century!

Filming is rumoured to kick off sometime in March 2021, with a release date yet to be confirmed so, until then, you can bet that we will be watching the old films (in order) while we wait!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.