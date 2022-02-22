Hawthorn, Richmond To Play Tribute Match In Devonport

The AFL has confirmed the venue for a tribute match between Hawthorn and Richmond, with all funds raised going to the families impacted by the Hillcrest school tragedy in December.

Devonport Oval will host the two clubs on Saturday, March 5 at 1.10pm AEDT in an AAMI Community Series contest.

The Devonport community endured a tragic loss of six students in December, who were celebrating the end-of-school before a jumping castle flew into the air in a horrific incident.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said the league is pleased to play a role in supporting the communities impacted by the tragedy.

"On behalf of the AFL, our thoughts are to those impacted by the terrible accident, including the families, first responders, the school community, and the close-knit North-West community of Tasmania," McLachlan said.

"Together with the Hawthorn, Richmond and North Melbourne football clubs, we continue to work closely with the Devonport City Council and the Tasmanian Government to best support the local community.

"A fundraiser and a game of football cannot change what has happened, but it is one way for our game to wrap our arms around the North-West community and show our support."

Clubs will host footy clinics for the community, while CEOs and bosses will speak at a dinner with all proceeds going towards the Hillcrest Community Public Fund.

Tasmanian rockers Luca Brasi will play a special show post-match at the venue.

Tickets for the AFL Tasmania initiative will go on sale on Wednesday, February 23.

